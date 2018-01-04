The Latest: Storm causes second death in France

next

prev

The Latest on the storm afflicting parts of Europe (all times local):

4 p.m.

France's interior ministry says a second person has died in the country as a result of the violent storm battering northern Europe.

A ministry spokesman said a 93-year-old woman died after her house was flooded by a river in the eastern Isere department. On Wednesday, a skier died the French Alpine ski resort of Morillon.

The ministry added that a fire fighter went missing in the mountainous region of Savoie while rescuing a couple standing atop a car stuck in a river.

On Wednesday, a storm battered Europe with winds reaching 100 mph, cutting power for thousands.

___

11 p.m.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased the risk of flooding in western Germany.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the Mosel river was closed to all shipping, with water levels 4 meters (13 feet) higher than usual.

Along the lower reaches of the Rhine, water levels were predicted to continue to rise until Friday.

Ships along the busy waterway near Cologne have been ordered to reduce their speed and remain in constant radio contact with authorities.