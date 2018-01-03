Sri Lanka commission recommends prosecution of ex-minister

Sri Lanka's president says a commission he appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in the sale of treasury bonds has recommended the prosecution of the country's former finance minister on bribery charges.

President Maithripala Sirisena said Wednesday that he has sent the inquiry report to the attorney general for legal action.

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, who later became the country's foreign minister, resigned from the Cabinet last year when it was exposed that he was allegedly occupying an apartment, the rents for which were being paid by a businessman being investigated for insider trading.

The commission has also recommended criminal action against Karunanayake for giving false evidence before the commission.

Karunanayake has previously denied the allegation.