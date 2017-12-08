Family attacked as ISIS terrorists for speaking Spanish

Startling cellphone video posted online Friday shows the moment a Canadian man and his family were attacked by a bat-wielding lunatic shouting “terrorists” and “ISIS” — all because they were speaking in Spanish.

“Get the f–k outta here,” the attacker seethes in the now-viral footage.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“Terrorists! We got terrorists here!” he says repeatedly.

“ISIS! ISIS! We got ISIS right here!”The sickening incident was caught on camera Thursday afternoon outside a mall in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Suspect Mark Philips, 36, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to CBC News.

