North Korea fires unidentified missile, reports say

North Korea fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea, South Korean media said on Monday.

South Korea's military said the missile was fired from Pyongyang and that it passed over Japan.

The move comes after North Korea fired three short-range missiles on Saturday -- all successful -- despite initial reports suggesting failure, according to the U.S. military.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles fired during the weekend from the North's eastern coast flew about 155 miles.

U.S. and South Korean forces began annual military exercises last week, an effort that the North claims to be a rehearsal for war.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump claimed that the North would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if threats from the rogue regime continued.