The Latest: 1 killed in Kenya police, opposition clashes

The Latest on Kenya's disputed election (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

One person has been killed in confrontations between Kenyan police and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga as tensions over the disputed presidential election continue.

Police fired live rounds and tear gas to prevent Odinga's convoy from making its way to Nairobi's main park so he could address supporters. Legislator Otiende Amollo said his car was shot at by police.

Police warned earlier this week they would not allow a ceremony to welcome Odinga back from speaking engagements abroad. Opposition legislators had urged supporters come out "more than 1 million strong."

___

11:30 a.m.

Kenyan police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga who are trying to gather near the country's main airport to welcome him back from an overseas trip.

Friday's incident was shown on live television. Opposition supporters are responding to a call to welcome Odinga after speaking engagements in the United States and Britain over Kenya's political turmoil following a court-nullified presidential election and the fresh vote last month.

Odinga boycotted the new vote, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's win on Oct 26 is being challenged at the Supreme Court by activists and a politician amid claims of irregularities.