Iranian website reports pilot dies after fighter jet crashes

The website of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard reports that a pilot has died after his Sukhoi-22 jet fighter-bomber crashed in the country's south.

The Saturday report on sepahnews.com said the plane was taking part in a morning exercise in southern Fars province when it crashed. It did not elaborate.

Iran has a history of air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

Iran has both Russian-made and U.S.-made fighter planes. The U.S. aircraft were delivered to Tehran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the western-backed monarchy. Iran purchased Sukhoi fighter-bombers from Russia after the revolution.

It also has restored some Sukhoi-22s from Iraq in 1991.