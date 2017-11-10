Myanmar hearing held for reporters charged with flying drone
YANGON, Myanmar – Two foreign journalists accused of illegally flying a drone over parliament buildings in Myanmar have appeared in court for the first time since their arrest last month.
The two Malaysians appeared during a hearing in the capital, Naypyitaw, along with their local interpreter and driver.
The four men working for Turkish Radio and Television were charged under the Export and Import Law and face up to three years in prison if found guilty.
The four were detained on Oct. 27.