Turkish man detained in Kosovo, awaits extradition decision

A Kosovo court says a Turkish man will be held under arrest for up to 40 days as authorities decide whether he should be extradited to Ankara to face charges of belonging to a terror group.

A statement Saturday said the court will decide whether U.T. should be extradited to Turkey, which has issued an international arrest warrant for him.

Kosovo's KTV private television station reports that Ugur Tuksoy, who was working for a non-governmental foundation in Kosovo, was arrested Friday in Prizren, western Kosovo, after Turkey accused him of participating in a failed 2016 coup attempt there.

Turkey has jailed more than 50,000 people in a crackdown against suspected supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who it accuses of being behind the failed coup. Gulen denies the claim.