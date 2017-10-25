British fighter with Kurdish forces in Syria dies in Raqqa

A British man who was fighting with U.S.-backed Kurdish forces against the Islamic State group in Syria has died while clearing mines in the northern city of Raqqa.

The announcement was made by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, which says one of its members, a man identified as Jac Holmes, was killed.

Wednesday's statement by the YPG says Holmes, a 24-year-old from Bournemouth, had been battling the Islamic State group with the YPG since January 2015. It says Holmes insisted on taking part in mine-clearing actions after Raqqa was liberated from IS last week and died Monday.

His mother, Angie Blannin, said she was "extremely proud" of her son.

IS was defeated in Raqqa, the former de-facto "capital" of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate, after a four-month grueling battle.