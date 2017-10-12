Mexican, Canadian leaders reaffirm commitment to NAFTA

next

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reaffirmed their commitment to a trilateral renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking during a state visit by Trudeau in Mexico City, the leaders dodged questions seeking their reaction to comments made a day earlier by President Donald Trump about the possibility of the U.S. seeking bilateral agreements if it walks away from NAFTA.

Trudeau conceded that "we are in a somewhat unpredictable context," but said Canada and Mexico continue to believe a trilateral agreement was the best way forward.

Pena Nieto downplayed talk of "poison pill" proposals from the U.S. and said less attention should be paid to what is said away from the negotiating table.

The fourth round of negotiations began Wednesday in Washington.