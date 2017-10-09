New Zealand police sorry for tweeting joke on road deaths

New Zealand police on Monday tweeted a gif image of Steve Carell from “The Office” with the caption, “This is the worst,” in a tweet about having to tell a family member about someone dying in a crash.

The Guardian reported that the tweet was deleted shortly after the posting, but screengrabs flooded the social media account.

One user, who took a screengrab of the post, tweeted, “OK, it’s only Monday, but this tweet by NZ Police already takes the booby prize for social media fail of the week. Tone-deaf.”

Authorities said they “quickly realized” the tweet was wrong and insensitive.

The tweet came after a statement about the recent uptick in road deaths in the country. Nine died between Friday and the early hours of Monday, the Guardian report said.

“We cannot continue to tolerate loss,” Sandra Venables, an assistant commissioner, told the paper.