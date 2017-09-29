Expand / Collapse search
Mexico quake toll 345 after 1 more death reported in capital

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY –  The death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake in central Mexico has continued to inch upward more than a week later and now stands at 345.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reports that another death has been confirmed in the capital. He said late Thursday on Twitter that the toll in Mexico City has reached 206.

Most of the rubble has been cleared away from the 38 sites where buildings collapsed in the capital due to the magnitude 7.1 quake.

There were also fatalities in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, Guerrero and Oaxaca.