Man shot dead during police incident in England, officials say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday after police surrounded a vehicle on a main road in southwest England and fired multiple shots.

The “incident involving police firearms” happened in Portishead, west of London, Avon and Somerset police said. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but witnesses said they heard at least five gunshots, BBC Radio Bristol reported.

"They maybe shot with handguns five, six, maybe 10 times," David Wllison told BBC Radio Bristol. "Then they dragged a man from the car to resuscitate him."

A police spokesperson said the incident was “fast moving” and an investigation was being conducted, Sky News reported.

The road was closed from junction 19 of the M5 and drivers were advised to stay away from the area.