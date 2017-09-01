Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Greek island of Rhodes

Greek authorities say a magnitude 5.0 earthquake has struck the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics said the epicenter of Friday afternoon's quake was in the sea south of Rhodes.

Greece is one of the world's most earthquake-prone areas, but serious damage and fatalities are rare.

In June and July, strong quakes hit the Aegean Sea islands of Lesbos and Kos, killing three people.