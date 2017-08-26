Catastrophic UK highway crash kills at least 8 after two trucks collide with minibus

A crash involving two trucks and a minibus killed at least eight people and injured four others on a British highway Saturday.

The crash occurred on the M1 near Milton Keynes, a town in southern England. Police said the drivers of the two trucks were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. One of the men was also suspected of driving over the alcohol limit.

The vehicles involved in the crash were all traveling in the same direction. Those killed and injured were all believed to be in the minibus.

The four injured, including one child, were taken to the hospital and were believed to have serious or life-threatening injuries, according to The Sun.

Brett Smith, a witness of the crash, told The Sun he helped rescue a young girl confined in the minibus.

"A family has been destroyed. I held a little girl by her arms, trapped inside a vehicle, for a good hour or so with the emergency services and the fire service trying to help” Smith said.

"I’m walking home with a blanket that the ambulance service provided me to stay warm because the little girl has got my jacket to keep herself safe.”

Emergency services warned the crash could cause delays ahead of this weekend’s travels.

"Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene and road closures remain in place, Henry Parsons, the chief inspector from Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, stated. “We are aware there are a number of large scale events taking place this weekend and this closure is likely to have a significant impact on traffic disruption, so please allow extra time for your journey.”’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.