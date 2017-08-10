Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

A private news agency in Turkey says authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State militant who was allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Incirlik air base.

Dogan news agency said Thursday that a Russian national was detained in the southern Turkish city of Adana over suspicions that he planned to crash an American aircraft at the base using a drone. According to Dogan, the man is affiliated with IS.

The U.S. Air Force uses Incirlik air base, near Adana, as a staging post for the air campaign against IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS militants have used armed drones to deadly effect in Iraq and Syria, converting commercial drones to carry small explosives.