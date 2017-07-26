Fake Brazilian butt implant surgeon gunned down in suspected revenge attack

A fake doctor who reportedly had carried out a string of botched butt implants in Brazil has been killed in a suspected revenge attack.

A man entered the apartment of Marcilene Soares Gama on Saturday and tied her hands behind her back and made her get into a car, Rio de Janeiro police said. The gunman then shot the 49-year-old in a face and dumped her body on a nearby road, cops added.

"Forensic experts concluded that she was shot in the face at close range, which is usually a sign of anger and hatred," chief investigator Fabio Cardoso told O Globo, according to the BBC.

At least 10 women have come forward saying their bodies were ruined by botched silicone injections carried out by Gama, the BBC reported.

Gama was previously arrested twice for pretending to be a doctor and was facing a court case at the time of her death.

"She never said she was a surgeon. People knew the risks but they went ahead anyway," said her brother-in-law, Daniel Mofacto.

Click for more from the BBC.

