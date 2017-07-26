Acid victim reveals how the hospital had to cover-up the mirrors in his room after his face melted in sickening attack

Musa Miah, 23, was forced to undergo two skin graft operations after household chemicals were used as a weapon against him and a friend.

He lost 15 per cent of his left eye in the devastating attack at East India Dock in east London in March 2016.

Musa said: “After about a minute, I could feel it starting to burn.

“My eyelids were burnt as well as the skin on my face.

“For six months I did not dare step out of the house. When I was in hospital they had to cover up the mirror because I wasn’t ready to look at myself.”

A 16-year-old boy and another man, 20, were both charged throwing corrosive fluid with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

