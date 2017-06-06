British friends blast music around town, igniting dance party in viral video

A group of friends in the U.K. decided to loosen things up and organized an spontaneous dance party Sunday night -- and as they streamed it on Facebook Live, the video soon went viral.

A motorcade of five cars with speakers attached to the roofs drove around Cheltenham blasting the tunes.

Kieran Chapman, 23, one of the organizers and driver of the cars, said the goal of the dance party was to unite people, according to Gloucestershire Live.

“We were just messing about, and we thought we would do something to bring people together,” Chapman told the Mirror. “One of my friends is a DJ so we put some speakers on the roof of my car. So we drove around and people started to dance when we stopped.”

The impromptu dance gathering was streamed live on Facebook. Among the tunes: the 1998 hit “Boom Boom Boom,” by Vengaboys.

The uplifting video was recorded in a moving car, which stopped near a bar with a crowd standing outside. People nearby immediately started dancing almost in sync with each other and sang along. A few dancers really got into it.

“They were jumping on my car, but I didn’t care, there was no damage,” Chapman said.

Chapman stressed that none of the drivers had been drinking.

The video has been shared thousands of times and has received millions of views.

Cheltenham is about 2 hours northwest of London.