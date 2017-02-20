British man bludgeoned girlfriend before sleeping next to body, prosecutors say

A British man bludgeoned his girlfriend to death with a lump hammer before spending the night sleeping next to her body in bed, a court has heard.

James D'Arcy is accused of killing hairdresser Hayley Dean with a hammer, causing blunt force head injuries, skull fractures, multiple cuts to her scalp and forehead, and injuries to her right hand.

Ms Dean was found in bed at her apartment in Bournemouth last September.

During a graphic account of what allegedly occurred, the court was told how her head was under the pillow, with an unlit cigarette in her lips and a lighter still in her hand.

A lump hammer was also found under the pillow of the bed in which she lay.

The next day, according to prosecutors, D'Arcy told a friend: "I have done something bad. I have killed my missus.

"I wrapped a duvet over her head before I hit her with a sledgehammer. She is dead, I have slept with her all night.

"I definitely done it, there's blood all up the wall."

D'Arcy admits killing the 38-year-old, but denies murder, claiming his responsibility was diminished by his alcoholism.

The court heard that when the 50-year-old was taken to the police by his friend he told them: "I killed my girlfriend, I smashed her head in.

"I pummeled her head into a pizza. She will never f--- with anyone again."

