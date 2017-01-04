Mexico's president has brought back a Cabinet secretary and close adviser who resigned after arranging a meeting between Enrique Pena Nieto and then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

Pena Nieto on Wednesday appointed former Finance Secretary Luis Videgaray as Mexico's new foreign relations secretary.

The president asked Videgaray to focus on establishing contacts and dialogue with Trump's administration after the new American leader takes office on Jan. 20.

Relations with Trump have been testy in part because he has encouraged U.S. companies to bring jobs back from south of the border. Ford Motor Co. this week cancelled plans to build a new Mexico plant.

Trump's August visit was highly unpopular in Mexico and Pena Nieto later acknowledged Videgaray resigned because he helped arrange it.

Trump praised Videgaray after he resigned.