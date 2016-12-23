The board of directors for Puerto Rico's heavily indebted water and sewer company has removed the agency's executive director amid a worsening financial crisis.

The directors said Friday that they had lost confidence in Alberto Lazaro and also complained about what they called a lack of communication with Puerto Rico's incoming new governor.

The board stressed that its decision was not based on Lazaro's work. It praised him for accomplishments including strengthening the agency's finances, reducing water loss, improving response times and handling one of the worst droughts that Puerto Rico has faced.

Lazaro said in a statement that he accepted the board's decision. He was appointed in January 2013 and was scheduled to remain in the position until January 2019.