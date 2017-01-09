Snow, ice and wind to cause tricky travel from central to eastern US

Topic driven playlist



Wintry and windy weather will invade portions of the midwestern and northeastern United States from Monday night to Tuesday.

An initial burst of snow and ice will sweep from the Dakotas to the western Great Lakes on Monday.

Snow accumulations will generally be light, amounting to no more than an inch or two from Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Minneapolis. Any snow that falls will quickly stick to the roadways given how cold it has been recently.





Around an area of building warmth, a narrow zone of icing can occur. This includes in Chicago by the Tuesday morning commute.

As the storm intensifies and spreads eastward on Tuesday, the zone of disruptive weather will expand.

Several inches of accumulating snow will expand over the Great Lakes and Northeast on Monday night and Tuesday.

"Up to 6 inches of snow can be expected in parts of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan by Tuesday evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said. "Otherwise, snow totals will generally top out around 3 inches."





A narrow zone of wintry mix to the south can cause icy patches along parts of interstates 70, 75, 80, 81 and 90.

"While a major ice storm is not expected, light freezing rain could cause road conditions to deteriorate quickly Monday night into Tuesday," Eherts said.

Even where temperatures rise above freezing, slick spots are possible on some roads and sidewalks.

Along the Interstate-95 corridor, areas north and west of New York City and Boston will have the highest chance for any wintry weather on Tuesday afternoon. The steadiest rain will hold off until Tuesday night from Washington, D.C., to Boston.





Across the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, winds around the strengthening storm could turn locally damaging. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Any rain that falls in these areas will be windswept.

Motorists will need a firm grip on the steering wheel as a strong crosswind will be felt along interstates 64, 70 and 90.

Weak tree limbs can break and sporadic power outages are possible.