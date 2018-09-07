'I hit your father with a baseball bat and he's dead,' woman told son: reports

A Pennsylvania man concerned when his mother didn’t show up for work Thursday received some bad news when he arrived at his parents’ home, according to reports.

His 63-year-old mother wouldn’t let him inside, and then she told him what happened, PennLive.com reported.

“I hit your father with a baseball bat and he's dead,” she said, according to the report.

The son immediately called the police, FOX 43 of York, Pa., reported.

When officers arrived, Deborah Ann Stephens of York Springs told them she killed her husband the night before. Now she’s facing a homicide charge, the station reported.

According to the report, investigators confirmed that state police had been called to the home twice last month, on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, on reports of domestic violence. The first incident involved the woman hitting her husband with a TV remote, the report said. Details of the second incident were not available.

On Thursday, the body of James Stephens, 65, showed bruises consistent with being struck with a bat, the report said.

The woman was later examined at a hospital, where she was found to have self-inflicted wounds to both wrists. She was later taken to Adams County Prison in Gettysburg.

York Springs is about 24 miles southwest of Harrisburg.