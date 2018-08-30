FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump suspends US-South Korea war games; Public pays final respects to McCain

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

· President Trump tweets that joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea would be suspended as a gesture of goodwill toward North Korea, while warning that the exercises could relaunch “far bigger than ever before” if he wants them to

· At least 1,500 people pay their final respects to Sen. John McCain at the Arizona state Capitol. McCain died of brain cancer last Saturday at age 81.

· A professor who was reportedly a confidential source in the FBI’s Russia probe is at the center of a DOJ complaint that alleges wasted taxpayer dollars, according to interviews and documents reviewed by Fox News

· CNN defends its reporting of the controversial Trump Tower story amid backpedaling from its confidential source

· A judge on Wednesday released three suspects tied to a New Mexico compound, where alleged Muslim extremists reportedly trained children to become school shooters, after charges against them were dropped because authorities missed a 10-day limit for a hearing to establish probable cause

THE LEAD STORY - WAR GAMES OFF … FOR NOW: President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that there was “no reason” for joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, dubbing them costly while describing his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “very good” and “warm” … However, he signaled that he could restart them if he wanted to, promising they would “be far bigger than ever before.” The president tweeted a White House statement, in which he said he believed the rogue regime was experiencing “tremendous pressure from China” amid “trade disputes” with the U.S. Simultaneously, North Korea was acquiring “considerable aid” from China, which “is not helpful,” Trump continued.

The statement went on to insist that any issues between the U.S. and China would be taken care of by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have a “very strong” relationship.

South Korea urges more US-North Korea talks, despite Pompeo's canceled trip

North Korea accuses US of 'hatching a criminal plot to unleash war' while trying to continue dialogue

FAREWELL TO A ‘MAVERICK’: At least 1,500 people paid respects to Sen. John McCain, who succumbed to an aggressive form of brain cancer on Saturday, as they streamed past his closed, flag-draped casket at the Arizona Capitol … Well-wishers had been waiting in line in the withering summer heat — the high in Phoenix was 104 degrees — some for hours, to take part in the public viewing on Wednesday.

Families with children paid respects. Men paused beside the casket to salute or bow. People came from out of state. They also crossed political lines and the full spectrum of ages. The viewing came on what would have been the Republican senator’s 82nd birthday, and followed an emotional private ceremony attended by McCain’s family and colleagues.

PENTAGON SPENDING SPREE?: The professor who reportedly assisted the FBI's Russia probe as a confidential source is at the center of a Defense Department whisteblower complaint that alleges government contractor abuses, as well as excessive payments with taxpayer dollars, according to interviews and documents reviewed by Fox News … The complaint was filed by attorney Sean Bigley on behalf of Pentagon lawyer Adam Lovinger.

Earlier this month, conservative watchdog Judicial Watch announced it was suing the Defense Department on behalf of Lovinger to force the release of emails and other electronic messages after Lovinger had his security clearance suspended.

Trump asks 'how the hell' Bruce Ohr still employed at DOJ

GOP rep touches off firestorm with claim FBI leaked info, used stories to get FISA warrants

CNN NOT BACKING DOWN: A full-blown war of words between the first family and CNN broke out late Wednesday on Twitter, with the cable network mounting an unprecedented attack on President Trump in a jarring official statement defending a widely questioned story … The statement from CNN came after the president mocked journalist Carl Bernstein, who co-wrote the disputed report that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, was prepared to give damning information about the president to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. CNN continues to stand by the story despite growing skepticism.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them,” CNN’s public relations department wrote.

CNN scandal shows network cares more about anti-Trump agenda than accuracy, critic says

MEDIA BUZZ: Why CNN is standing by a Michael Cohen story that his lawyer calls false

‘EXTREMISTS’ RELEASED: Three suspects tied to a New Mexico compound where alleged Muslim extremists reportedly trained children to be school shooters were released from custody on Wednesday, hours after a judge dismissed all of the charges against them, Fox News confirmed … District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed charges against three of the five defendants -- Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj -- ruling that authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.” Child abuse charges against them were dropped because prosecutors missed the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause.

#OnThisDay

1997: Americans receive word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)

1967: The Senate confirms the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1963: The "Hot Line" communications link between Washington and Moscow goes into operation.

