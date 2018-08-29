Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tesla

Tesla Model S goes airborne on video, driver charged

Paulina Dedaj
By | Fox News
Barrie Police said that a 46-year-old driver was arrested and charge Tuesday after he drove his 2016 Tesla Model S at high speeds causing it to go airborne and crashed into a tree.

Barrie Police said that a 46-year-old driver was arrested and charge Tuesday after he drove his 2016 Tesla Model S at high speeds causing it to go airborne and crashed into a tree.  (Tesla Motors)

A Canadian driver was arrested Tuesday after police say high speeds caused his Tesla to become airborne and eventually crash into a tree in a nearby school parking lot.

Barrie Police said that they were called to the area of Little Avenue and Garden Drive, in the City of Barrie, Ontario, just around 8:30 p.m., and located a “demolished 2016 four-door Tesla.”

Police discovered that the driver of the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed when the car reached a steep incline leading up to railway tracks. The Tesla became airborne, and crashed more than 100 feet into the opposing lane, eventually hitting a tree in a nearby school parking lot, police said.

The unidentified 46-year-old driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving, and is due to appear in court on October 1.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.