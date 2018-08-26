Jacksonville Landing mass shooting leaves 'multiple fatalities,' suspect dead: police

Multiple people were dead, including a suspect, after a "mass shooting" on Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., at a popular shopping center filled with bars and restaurants, investigators said.

The gunfire was heard at a video gaming event held at Jacksonville Landing, Madden NFL Championship Series. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said many people were rushed to the hospital.

One witness at the gaming event told Fox News that someone who was competing in the tournament lost and "went crazy and started shooting up the room." However, police have not confirmed a possible motive, nor have they released the name of a suspect.

The gamer said he had gone outside to make a phone call when the shots rang out. He said he saw people fighting to get out of the place, and he started running from the area.

The sheriff's office did confirm one suspect "is dead at the scene." Officials added it's "unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted."

Police did not provide further information, but said they "can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away," adding that "If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it is responding to the reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with "a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall."

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL tournament reported hearing gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. during the livestream of the tournament on the platform Twitch. Sunday's event was held at GLHF Game Bar, which is located in Jacksonville Landing.

A video surfaced on social media showed players disconnecting from the game as gunshots were heard in the background. At least 12 gunshots were heard in the video.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

A reporter from Fox-affiliate CBS47/FOX30, Brittney Donovan, said that at least one person was seen being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Madden NFL 19 is a new video game based on the NFL that’s developed and published by EA Sports.

The sheriff's office said that "many people" were found hiding in locked areas at the riverfront shopping complex.

"We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing," police said. "We will get to you. Please don’t come running out."

Drini Gjoka, who won the 2018 Madden Challenge, said on Twitter he was injured in the shooting in a series of posts on Twitter.

"The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back," Gjoka wrote.

"I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb," he posted. "Worst day of my life."

SK Gaming, a professional eSports organization based in Germany, said it sent a player to the event in Florida that there was a shooting at the tournament.

"There was a shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. Our player @JoelCP_ is safe. Our thoughts are with everyone that had to be part of such a horrendous event. Stay strong, stay safe," the organization tweeted.

Electronic Arts, the company who developed the Madden game, tweeted the company is "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorites to gather facts at this stage."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Trump has been briefed on the situation, and are monitoring.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also said his office is monitoring the situation what unfolded in Jacksonville, and "offered statae support & resources" to the city's mayor, Lenny Curry.

The Jacksonville Landing hosts more than 600 events each year including Florida/Georgia Weekend Celebrations, the city's annual Christmas Tree lighting, in addition to New Year’s Eve and July 4th celebrations.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.