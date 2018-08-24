Texas veteran dies after mysterious gunman opens fire, police say

An 84-year-old Korean War veteran died Sunday — days after a mysterious gunman opened fire and shot him in the back.

The incident occured on August 15 when Sam Wingate was taking an early-morning walk along the 800 block of Bayou Woods in the Pinehurst Subdivision with a good friend, an activity the two typically did each morning, according to the Baytown Police Department’s statement on Facebook.

“Tragically this morning walk ended far different than all the others. At approximately 6:20 a.m. 84-year-old Sam Wingate was senselessly shot in the back, a cowardly act that had Sam flown to Herman Hospital to be treated for his injuries,” according to the police department.

Wingate was paralyzed from the waist down due to the injury. Despite telling doctors he “would walk out of the hospital,” he succumbed to his injuries Sunday night.

His death “made this cowardly shooting even more tragic,” the police department continued.

Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected shooter.

"I want to look the guy in the eye and find out what's the motive. I want to know why," Wingate’s son said, according to KHOU 11. The news station did not name Wingate’s son.

Wingate served in the Navy during the Korean War and was a “respected member of the Pinehurst community for over 20 years,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information can call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).