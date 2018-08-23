Authorities search for at-risk Palo Alto woman

Police and family are searching for an at-risk woman who was last seen five days ago at a Northern California grocery store, reports said Wednesday.

Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller, 66, was shopping at a Palo Alto market Friday morning when she went missing, Palo Alto police told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Her family reported her missing on Saturday, The Mercury News reported.

Her family told Fox 2 KTVU that she just had back surgery that left her "weak and frail."

“It’s been nerve-wracking,” NJ Kaboga-Miller, her son, told the station. “It's literally been the worst and most tumultuous time of my life.”

He said she could die if she doesn't take her medication in the next 48 hours.

“It’s been nerve-wracking. It's literally been the worst and most tumultuous time of my life.” - NJ Kaboga-Miller, son of Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller

“Anybody with a mother would know she's your rock and she's your base so I need my base back,” he said.

The family is joining law enforcement for the search.

“Our detectives remain in regular contact with Kaboga-Miller's family and are continuing to investigate any possible leads as to her whereabouts,” police said in a statement. “Our goal is to reunite her with her family as soon as we can.”

“Anybody with a mother would know she's your rock and she's your base so I need my base back.” - NJ Kaboga-Miller, son of Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller