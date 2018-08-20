Colorado man accused of murdering family was having an affair, claims wife strangled daughters, arrest affidavit says

The Colorado man who was charged with killing his wife and two daughters was actively involved in an affair — and claimed his wife strangled the girls, according to a bombshell arrest affidavit released Monday.

Christopher Watts, 33, was charged earlier Monday with nine felony counts, including three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, 34, and two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

The Weld District Attorney's Office also charged Watts with two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

A warrantless arrest affidavit that was issued Aug. 15 states Watts was actively involved in an affair outside of his marriage with Shanann, with a co-worker — which investigators said Watts initially denied.

Watts told investigators that he told Shanann he wanted a separation. He claimed that moments later, he saw, on the baby monitor in his bedroom, "Bella 'sprawled' out on her bed and blue and Shanann actively strangling Celeste."

At that point, Watts said, he "went into a rage" and strangled his wife to death. He told police that afterwards, he put the bodies of his wife and two daughters into his work truck and took them to an oil site.

Watts said he buried Shanann's body near two oil tanks and dumped Bella and Celeste's bodies inside of the oil tanks, according to the affidavit.

He identified the three separate locations where their bodies were to authorities.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.