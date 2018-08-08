US commander: No need for major change in Afghan war plan

The top U.S. commander in the Middle East says he doesn't expect any major change in the Afghanistan war strategy this fall, as a new general takes over the campaign there.

Army Gen. Joseph Votel says a revamped war plan unveiled a year ago to use military pressure to force the Taliban to the peace table is still valid. He says incoming Afghanistan commander Army Gen. Scott Miller may make some tactical changes on the ground, but will press forward with the current strategy.

Votel also says the reconciliation plan doesn't extend to Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan. The goal remains to destroy the IS organization.

He says the U.S. military will be able to interrogate Afghan IS members who surrendered to Afghanistan forces last week in the north.