Mollie Tibbetts video shows her acting ‘totally normal’ the day before she vanished, friend says

A video of Mollie Tibbetts taken the day before she disappeared shows the college student was in good spirits – and that she was her “normal, outgoing, happy self,” Tibbetts' friend tells Fox News.

The video was recorded July 17 and posted on Snapchat by Olivia Ritter, who described herself as Mollie’s co-worker and friend. Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa sophomore, was last seen jogging in the Brooklyn, Iowa area the next day.

In the video, Tibbetts, wearing a tie-dye shirt, is seen sitting on the floor of the art gallery at Grinnell College, about 15 miles west of Brooklyn, Ritter said. Tibbetts is shown laughing, putting up a small mirror to her face and sticking out her tongue.

“She was totally normal that day,” Ritter told Fox News on Wednesday. “All of her actions were the same as they had been previous days. She hadn’t been talking about anyone suspiciously or randomly. She was her normal, outgoing, happy self.”

Tibbetts' iPhone and Fitbit are also seen in the footage – both items police and family members say they have not yet found, and which could offer major clues into her current whereabouts.

A separate video of Tibbetts taken in 2016, posted on the Facebook page of her aunt on Aug. 1, showed her talking about the power of prayer in helping her achieve positive results at a cross-country running meet when she wasn’t feeling her best physically.

“I just remember waking up and being so nervous because I hadn’t run in a meet for over a week…and just thinking how am I going to do this?” Tibbetts told an audience gathered at the track.

“I got down and I prayed and I asked God to give me the strength to make it through it and to tell me what to do, to help me out with whatever happened and to know what his plan was,” she said.

Tibbetts said the entire time at the meet she was thinking about God and was “breathing like I had been the whole season” – and ended up getting her best time of that season so far.

“In that moment I kind of knew that that was God’s way of showing me that the power of prayer was really something and it was something that he used in my life, in everyone’s life, in that I had doubted him and he needed to prove to me that he really was all what everyone said he was.”

Rob Tibbetts, Mollie’s father, told Fox News on Tuesday night that if his daughter was kidnapped, whoever she is with needs to let her go.

“This isn't probably a situation that you anticipated,” Tibbetts said. “You don't know how to extricate yourself from this but the best thing to do at this point is to put an end to it...Do not escalate this and do not miss out one more day. Let Mollie go and turn yourself in."

The reward for information leading to her safe return reportedly has passed $300,000 and those with any tips are urged to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or call 1-800-452-1111.