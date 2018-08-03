JinJing Ma, missing 12-year-old Chinese girl, ‘found safe,’ officials say

JinJing Ma, the 12-year-old girl who went missing from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, was found safe on Friday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tweeted.

"Thank you for sharing her poster, without your help we wouldn't be able to bring you this fantastic news," the tweet said.

The girl came to the U.S. with a tour group and was believed to have been abducted around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday by an unidentified Asian female who she encountered at the airport, officials previously said.

She was reported missing while going through departures, a Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police (MWAAP) official said during a news conference Thursday.

Upon leaving the airport, she was seen entering a white Infiniti vehicle with New York tags, the official said, adding that she was considered to be "in extreme danger" due to her age.

The Asian woman in question was observed entering the airport with a male who was believed to be driving the vehicle, the police official said. The girl reportedly did not leave the building by force.

MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL LAST SEEN LEAVING RONALD REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT WAS APPROACHED BY COUPLE IN NYC, POLICE SAY

The girl had been approached by a mystery couple during an earlier sightseeing tour of New York City, officials said Friday before it was announced that she'd been found.

MWAAP Chief David Huchler said investigators were working to determine what the couple said to the 12-year-old outside of what appeared to be the World Trade Center.

"We are in the process of trying to determine the identity of these individuals but it does appear that they are connected to the incident here," Huchler told reporters. "It appears there was some familiarity, but I don't know if it is a cordial exchange but that is something we are trying to verify at this time.

"We believe the contact up in New York is connected to the contact here," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Ben Florance contributed to this report.