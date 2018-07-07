Man found dead inside home where suspect barricaded himself: police

Police found a man dead inside a Southern California home after a suspect opened fire at officers and barricaded himself inside the residence on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Saturday that SWAT entered the Sherman Oaks, Calif., home and found an unresponsive male. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male dead. Authorities said an investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear if the unresponsive male was the suspect.

On Friday night police were called to the home by the suspect’s mother who said her son was “acting erratically,” KABC-TV reported, citing authorities.

The LAPD confirmed that the suspect “fired a shot out of the residence and officers returned fire.” Police said no officers were injured in the incident and it was not immediately clear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man but he was believed to be in his mid-20s. KABC-TV reported the suspect was a former NBA and UCLA basketball player.

