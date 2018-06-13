Prosecutor: Ex-deputy's husband aggressor in confrontation

A prosecutor is telling jurors that a former sheriff's deputy's husband was the aggressor in a fatal confrontation involving the couple outside a Houston-area restaurant.

But a defense attorney says Terry Thompson was acting in self-defense when he used a non-strangulating hold to subdue a man who had attacked him.

Both sides gave their opening statements Wednesday in Thompson's murder trial.

His wife, Chauna Thompson, is set for trial in October on a murder charge. She was a Harris County deputy at the time and was later fired.

The couple is accused of holding John Hernandez in a chokehold for up to 15 minutes during a confrontation in May 2017. Hernandez later died.

Defense attorney Scot Courtney says Hernandez threw the first punch, and that Terry Thompson was defending himself.