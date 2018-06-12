Frankly deer, the Metro station is no place for gallivanting

Animals on tracks are not exactly uncommon at the Washington Metro's outdoor stations, but a deer that wandered into an indoor station gave morning commuters a shock.

The deer itself avoided shock, despite a brief frolic on the Crystal City tracks Tuesday. The Washington Post reports the deer dashed down the platform, jumped down onto the tracks, bounded back up, tried to climb a wall and ran in front of a train. Throughout it all, the deer escaped injury, avoiding contact with the electrified third rail or a train before fleeing out the tunnel.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says the deer likely came from a wooded area between the station and Regan National Airport. He says there's fencing at the Metro entrances, but deer can jump into the tunnel portal.

