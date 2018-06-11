University unveils program to attract top Chinese students

The University of New Hampshire has unveiled a program designed to attract Chinese students with high scores on a national exam in China.

The gaokao is the nation's rigorous college entrance exam administered in June over two days. Nearly 10 million students are set to take the exam this year.

Chinese high school graduates would have to submit their gaokao scores, take an English test, undergo a video interview and submit their transcripts.

University spokeswoman Erika Mantz says the program is part of the school's commitment to draw more top international applicants.

The total Chinese student population at the university is 357.

The university says it hopes to streamline the application process so interested students can begin in January, instead of waiting a full year.