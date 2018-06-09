Philadelphia railroad ruins transformed into elevated park

A long-abandoned rail line is open for business again in Philadelphia, transformed into an elevated park and the city's answer to New York's High Line.

The quarter-mile-long Rail Park opens to visitors on Thursday.

It's the first phase of a park that supporters hope will eventually span 3 miles through the center of Philadelphia via former Reading Railroad tunnels, rail cuts and elevated platforms.

The Rail Park is a walkable oasis that rises above the gritty, post-industrial neighborhood called Callowhill.

It features art installations, spaces for lounging, industrial-strength swings and amazing views of the city.