Police search for van carrying 15 show dogs stolen from In-N-Out Burger parking lot

Police are on the hunt for a van carrying 15 show dogs that was stolen Wednesday from the parking lot of a California In-N-Out Burger.

The Redding Police Department described the van as a white 2018 Dodge ProMaster Cargo Van with a Washington license plate. The van also has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back.

Police, who are asking for information from any witnesses, said some of the breeds in the van included “yellow labs, rat terriers and Rottweilers.”

Tony Carter, the van’s owner and a professional dog trainer, told CBS 19 he left the car on so the air conditioner could keep the pups cool.

"We ordered at 1:19, the van was gone by 1:23," Carter said. "It was gone. It was literally gone that fast."

The dogs were en route to the Woofstock Dog Show that was scheduled Thursday in Vallejo.

Carter said he does not believe whoever took the van knew there were dogs inside the vehicle.

Lynda Leffel, who owned one of the dogs in the stolen van, said she was “devastated” when she learned her pup was missing.

"I'm devastated. Who on Earth would do this," she said. "This is a puppy I raised myself."

Carter said an $8,000 reward was being offered for the dogs.