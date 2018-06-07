'Monster' mother sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating son to death on 4th birthday

A mother called a “monster” by her own brother in court was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for beating her 4-year-old son to death nearly seven years ago.

Crystal Valdez, 35, was handed the sentence after she was convicted by a Cook County jury in September 2017 of first-degree murder in her son Christopher’s death, Chicago Tribune reported. Valdez’s brother and sister-in-law found the child dead, covered in bruises and wrapped in a blanket, in November 2011.

“You don’t deserve the title of 'mother',” Valdez’s brother, Joseph, said during Wednesday’s hearing. “You’re a monster.”

Valdez’s live-in boyfriend, Cesar Ruiz, was convicted of murder in 2013 and was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Valdez, who has three other children, was diagnosed with low IQ and intellectual disability. Though her brother called her a monster, Valdez’s father said he believes his daughter wasn’t guilty.

“She did nothing wrong,’’ Thomas Valdez told the newspaper. “She’s innocent in my eyes.’’

Valdez previously admitted to hitting Christopher, who would have turned 11 this year, about five months before the child’s death. The boy was also found with bruises on his body in other incidents.