Police defend response to abduction of 2-year-old found dead

Authorities are defending their response to the suspected abduction of a 2-year-old New York boy who was found dead with his father in Virginia in an apparent murder-suicide.

Suffolk County and New York State Police issued a joint statement Thursday amid criticism from Jovani Ligurgo's family for declining to issue an Amber Alert.

The agencies say they worked "quickly and diligently" to locate Jovani and were "extremely saddened" by his death.

Jovani and his 43-year-old father, John Ligurgo, were found Wednesday in a Jeep that had been set on fire behind a Raphine home. Each had a gunshot wound.

Suffolk police wanted an Amber Alert, but state police said information they provided didn't meet the criteria for one.

The agencies say every aspect of the investigation will be thoroughly reviewed.