Police: Tip by driver led to hatchet death suspect's arrest

Kentucky State Police say a driver's tip led to an arrest in a Tennessee hatchet killing this week.

Lt. Jeremy Smith of the Bowling Green post says a concerned motorist called police Tuesday evening about a silver car on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee border.

He says the driver had seen news coverage about the car and 36-year-old suspect Domenic Micheli.

Smith says State Police then stopped the car and arrested Micheli without incident. Now he's in the Warren County Jail charged with being a fugitive pending extradition to Tennessee.

Nashville police say Micheli attacked his ex-boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, with a hatchet and another bladed instrument as Paavola led a workout at the fitness center. Police say Paavola had fired Micheli from the gym 14 months ago.