Amtrak train collides with tractor; passengers evaluated

Authorities are investigating a collision involving an Amtrak passenger train and a farm tractor in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County emergency dispatchers say the tractor was upended by the train in the crash reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rapho Township.

Medics were called to evaluate several train passengers.

Amtrak said in a Twitter post that its Keystone train had stopped outside of Elizabethtown, and customers were being transferred to another train.

The Keystone Service schedule says the train runs from Harrisburg to New York City during the week.