The Latest: Prosecutor: Third body found at home of man

The Latest on bodies found at home of man facing kidnapping charge (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

A third body has been found at the Massachusetts home of a man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the bodies were found "in and around" the Springfield home after police went there Wednesday. Late Thursday, Gulluni confirmed a third body had been found on the property.

Gulluni says it's believed 47-year-old Stewart Weldon lived at the home. Weldon was arrested Sunday after a car chase.

A woman in Weldon's car said he held her captive for a month, sexually assaulted her and beat her.

Weldon pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges Tuesday and was held on $1 million bail. The public defender who represented Weldon at his arraignment didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

