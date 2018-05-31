Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Hawaii police arrest suspect in evacuation zone gunfire

By SOPHIA YAN | Associated Press

HONOLULU –  Police on Hawaii's Big Island have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun in a mandatory evacuation zone near the Kilauea volcano.

County officials say police responded shortly after noon Tuesday to a report of gunshots fired in Leilani Estates and arrested a 61-year-old man.

Police say the man assaulted, then pointed a firearm at a group of people and fired several shots. No injuries resulted from gunfire.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday.