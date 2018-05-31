5 Kansas siblings whose case drew national attention adopted

Five Kansas siblings whose request to be adopted together drew thousands of inquiries from around the world are officially a family.

A judge formally approved the adoption Wednesday by a couple who live in Douglas County, Kansas, just west of Kansas City. The three boys and two girls range in age from 3 to 12.

A story about the children published by the Kansas City Star last year drew nearly 7 million online readers and thousands of adoption offers from as far away as Ireland and New Zealand. The number of inquiries crashed the state-contracted Adopt Kansas Kids website.

But the couple had seen a state-produced video about the children before the newspaper story ran. They say they feel blessed to have applied to adopt the children before the flood of inquiries. The couple has been fostering all five children for several months.

