Domestic violence shelter being custom-built to include pets

From easy-to-clean floors to a grooming room, a building rising in New York is clearly a place for pets.

But it's not an animal hospital or a doggy daycare. Instead it's what organizers believe to be the nation's first domestic violence shelter custom-built for victims to keep their pets in their apartments.

A growing number of shelters have accommodated animals so their owners wouldn't hesitate to leave abusive homes. But such shelters are relatively few.

Organizers say this one is the first specifically designed for every apartment to house people with pets.

The $20 million, seven-story facility is expected to open in October and house up to 100 people.

The Urban Resource Institute shelter operator is managing it. Nestle Purina PetCare Co. is contributing supplies and expertise.