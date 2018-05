The Latest: Man shot Oklahoma gunman to stop the threat

The Latest on a restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City that left the gunman dead (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The two civilians who shot a gunman who'd opened fire inside an Oklahoma City restaurant are mostly staying mum about the incident but acknowledge they stopped a threat.

Police say 35-year-old Juan Carlos Nazario and 39-year-old Bryan Whittle fatally shot the suspected gunman, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, outside the restaurant Thursday night.

Nazario is a trained security guard. He spoke briefly with television station KWTV , saying: "I just did what I was trained to do to neutralize the situation." Whittle also briefly spoke with the station, saying he "stopped the threat."

Tilghman shot and wounded three people inside Louie's On The Lake before he was fatally shot outside the restaurant. Authorities say the victims are in good condition.

Whittle hasn't responded to messages from The Associated Press. Nazario previously told the AP he needed "time to soak everything in."

___

12 a.m.

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

Police spokeswoman Megan Morgan says investigators believe the page is that of 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, who was fatally shot outside the Louie's On The Lake restaurant Thursday night.

The Facebook page uses the same selfie as a YouTube channel where a man describes demons possessing his TV and being surrounded by computers. He calmly begs for help from "a real human."

Police say Tilghman shot and wounded a woman and two girls at the restaurant. Officials say the victims were hospitalized in good condition.

Authorities also say Tilghman had no criminal record outside of a 2003 arrest for domestic assault and battery. He was 13 at the time.