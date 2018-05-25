Police officer recovering from stabbing in 'good spirits'

A deputy police chief in Connecticut says it is too soon to know if an officer injured in a stabbing will be able to return to the force, but she is in "good spirits" as her recovery progresses.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley told WFSB-TV on Thursday that Officer Jill Kidik is moving "in a positive direction." He says the city's police officers are hopeful that she will able to rejoin them when she is fully healed.

Kidik was repeatedly stabbed in the neck last week while responding to a tenant-landlord dispute. Her jugular vein and trachea were lacerated.

The suspect has been ordered held on $2 million bail on attempted murder and other charges.

