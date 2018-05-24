FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump joins 'Fox & Friends' for exclusive interview; 'Gang of 8' to be briefed on Russia probe

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, May 24, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump joins 'Fox & Friends' for a wide-ranging interview on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET

The FBI and Justice Department will brief the bipartisan 'Gang of 8' lawmakers on the Russia investigation Thursday after meeting with two key House Republicans, Reps. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy

North Korea threatened to back out of a scheduled summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, and reportedly called Vice President Mike Pence a 'political dummy'

The NFL's decision to require players to stand during the national anthem has sparked strong reaction from supporters and critics - and marks a victory for President Trump

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into whether tariffs are needed on imported autos and auto parts

THE LEAD STORY: TRUMP'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON 'FOX & FRIENDS': President Donald Trump will join "Fox & Friends" on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview with host Brian Kilmeade ... Trump is expected to discuss a number of issues: his plans to confront the violent El Salvador-based gang MS-13; the new NFL ruling penalizing teams for kneeling during the national anthem; the latest developments in the president's planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and more. Tune in to "Fox & Friends" this Thursday, starting at 6 a.m. ET!

PREVIEW: Trump gives Kilmeade his thoughts on the N. Korea summit

THE 'GANG' IS ALL HERE: FBI and Justice Department officials on Thursday will brief a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the "Gang of 8" on classified documents related to the special counsel's Russia investigation after they meet with two key House Republican lawmakers, Fox News has learned ... The first meeting at Justice Department headquarters is scheduled to take place at noon ET and will include White House Chief of Staff John Kelly; Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; FBI Director Christopher Wray; Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. The second meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m., will include Kelly, Rosenstein, Wray, Coats, Gowdy, Republican and Democratic leaders from both the House and Senate, and the top lawmakers from their intelligence panels.

Both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told Fox News they plan to attend the second meeting. Warner is vice chairman of the Senate intelligence panel. The announcement of a second meeting came after criticism from Democrats who said the briefing should have been given to the "Gang of 8" as opposed to just Nunes and Gowdy.

DIMMING SUMMIT HOPES? - North Korea early Thursday threatened to back away from the much-anticipated upcoming summit with the U.S. and called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy," ratcheting up the rhetoric after months of signaling an openness to compromise ... The dig at Pence apparently stemmed from his Fox News interview on Monday, when he told Martha MacCallum on "The Story," that North Korea "asked for the meeting" with the U.S. "As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, said in a statement released by state media, according to the Wall Street Journal. Choe said the U.S. "has asked for the dialogue" with the North but is now "misleading the public opinion as if we have invited them to sit with us."

NFL'S #WINNING NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY: A decision from NFL owners requiring players to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" if they are on the field when the anthem is played has triggered intense reaction from supporters and opponents, as one owner revealed that he abstained from the vote ... Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously at the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Fox News in an email that San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was the only abstention. The NFL's anthem policy change is a victory for President Trump, who repeatedly blasted players who refused to stand for the anthem and publicly reminded league executives about the league's withering ratings. Vice President Mike Pence, who left a game between the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts this past October after some 49ers knelt during the anthem, tweeted a link to a news story about the policy change with the phrase, "#Winning."

TRUMP CONSIDERS TARIFFS ON CARS: President Trump has a new trade target: cars. The Trump administration confirmed Wednesday that it may slap tariffs on imported vehicles and automotive parts, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department of Commerce ... In a statement, Trump said he instructed Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to “consider initiating a Section 232 investigation into imports of automobiles, including trucks, and automotive parts to determine their effects on America’s national security.” Trump’s auto tariffs, if implemented, would be similar to how the administration imposed duties on imported steel and aluminum.

Truck industry leader blames ‘economic dysfunction’ for shortage

'OUTRAGEOUS ABUSE': "It's amazing to me that Clapper continues to go on national TV and... denies what we know to be true." – Laura Ingraham, in her "Angle" monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," ripped Obama-era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for purportedly lying about surveilling members of the Trump presidential campaign. WATCH

'ANIMAL' ABUSE: "I know you’ve been taking a hit on your comments about ‘animals’ and MS-13. But I think you’re being kind. Animals kill for survival; MS-13 kills for sport." - Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, at an immigration roundtable in Bethpage, N.Y., ripping critics of Trump's "animals" remark that he used to describe MS-13, as seen on "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino." WATCH

Trump warns Comey over looming IG report on Clinton case: 'A lot of problems.'

Obama center foes decry ‘rubber-stamping’ as Chicago council OKs project.

Sen. Feinstein drops death penalty support amid primary challenge

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have told hairstylist that concert venue was vulnerable to attack.

Kilauea volcano glow captured on time-lapse camera.

#ProudAmerican: Memorial Day tradition: CrossFit remembers fallen Navy SEAL with a grueling workout challenge..

Democrat Jon Corzine's Wall Street comeback in jeopardy so far as hedge fund attracts trickle.

Uber ends self-driving program in Arizona after fatal crash.

Will 2018 be the year of big bank layoffs?

Tax cuts 2.0 can be done by November elections: U.S. Rep. Brady

Georgia prime minister: U.S.-Georgia trade deal would create US jobs, improve energy security.

Peter Roff: Primaries show GOP prospects brighten in race to keep House majority.

Roger F. Noriega: Venezuela needs a new government after rigged election keeps socialist criminal Maduro in power.

'Arrested Development' cast talked Jeffrey Tambor, revealed on-set fight with Jessica Walter.

Inside JFK's door-to-door search for a French call girl -- and why she had to look like Jackie.

Harvey Weinstein could face federal prosecution for alleged sex-trafficking.

Ancient Native American village in Louisiana reveals its secrets.

#ProudAmerican: Wreckage of WWII B-24 bomber discovered 74 years after it was shot down.

Texas angler hooks 11-foot tiger shark.

1968: The Rolling Stones single "Jumpin' Jack Flash" is released in the United Kingdom by Decca Records.

1958: United Press International is formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

1844: Samuel F.B. Morse transmits the message "What hath God wrought" from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opens America's first telegraph line.

